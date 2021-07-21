India celebrates Eid ul Azha under shadow of Covid restrictions

AMN / WEB DESK

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated across India with religious fervour and in a subdued manner due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

In most of the places, there were no mass congregation prayers in compliance with Covid restrictions. The worshippers offered Eid Namaz or prayers in local mosques in limited numbers in some places. In other parts, people offered prayers in their homes adhering to guidelines issued by the government.

People maintained social distancing during prayers, avoid hugging, and extend only greetings. The government has made special security arrangements to ensure peaceful observance of the three-day festivity across the country.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Almighty Allah some 4,500 years back.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the world offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah on the day. They also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress, prosperity and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muslim devotees of the country are set to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing strictly.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his only son in obedience of God’s command.

President, VP, PM extend wishes to people on Eid-ul AZHA

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted people on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha. In his message Mr Kovind said, Eid-ul-Zuha is a festival to express gratitude to the spirit of love, selflessness and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. He said, the festival is also an opportunity to share our happiness and help the poor and destitute people.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha. In his message, Mr Naidu said, the festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Zuha, exemplifies ultimate devotion to God.

He said, festivals are occasions for families and communities to come together and celebrate. Vice President appealed to everyone to celebrate Eid by taking utmost precautions and adhering to Covid safety norms.

He hoped that Eid-ul-Zuha will bring peace, harmony and happiness in our lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people celebrating Eid-al-Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ and said this festival should further the collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the society.

“Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” the prime minister said in a tweet.