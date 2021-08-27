India can lead the world with strength of farmers & scientists: Tomar

By Sudhir Kumar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that India has made great achievements in the field of food grains. He said the country’s farmers and scientists have so much power that if India competes in the world, the country can be number one in almost all commodities. Mr Tomar said this while launching the National Food and Nutrition Campaign for the farmers. It was organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research yesterday.

The Minister said, increasing productivity today is a matter of pride and happiness for all. He further stated that in the 75th year of independence, India is standing at such a stage where the nation has to introspect as well as consider the challenges and their solutions.

He said it is the responsibility of the farmers along with the government to ensure that India’s products are of better quality, meet global standards. He said farmers should be attracted towards costly crops, and educated youth should be attracted towards agriculture while being environment-friendly.