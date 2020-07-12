India can become a global leader in the film industry: Piyush Goyal

AMN / NEW DELHI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has assured the film industry that if any country is creating road blocks for Indian films to be shown in their country, then India too will reciprocate and would not allow those countries to display their entertainment products back home.

Addressing the FICCI Frames-2020, through virtual platform, he said, India will work with reciprocity, will engage from a position of strength and get a fair deal for the film industry.

Mr Goyal further said, India can become a global leader in the film industry. He said, government wants to to see the film industry emerge as a huge source of investment and capital coming into the country. The government also wants the industry to be truly innovative in the work they are doing and show to the world the best creative talent.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Goyal said, innovation is no longer a choice, but it has become an imperative. The Minister said, India will become Aatmanirbhar not by closing its doors, but by opening them.