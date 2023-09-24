India become No 1 ranked team in all formats after defeating Australia in 1st ODI

AMN

After their 5-wicket win against Australia on Friday, India became the number 1 ranked team in all three formats i.e. Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. India displaced Pakistan from the top of the ODI rankings while they lead England in the T20I rankings. In the longest format, they are in the first place while Australia are right behind them.

In a social media post, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said India has become Numero Uno in Test, ODI, and T20I cricket and heartiest congratulations to TeamIndia for achieving this historic milestone. The rankings reflect the hard work put in by this team as they chase excellence on the field and this is a fantastic achievement just ahead of the World Cup he added.