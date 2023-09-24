Chess comeback after 13-year hiatus in 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou in China

AMN

Chess is making a comeback after a 13-year hiatus in the 19th Edition of Asian Games, at Hangzhou in China. Scheduled to start on 24 September 2023, the fight over 64 squares will be held in two-time controls – rapid and standard – for men and women, accounting for four sets of medals. Rapid time control will be followed for the individual event and standard for the team championship.

All the eyeballs will be on teen sensation Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who finished as the runner-up at the Chess World Cup 2023. Praggnanandhaa’s epic performance at the World Cup has raised the Indian chess contingent’s optimism for further laurels at the Asian Games. He has been listed to play in the men’s team event in Chess, alongside Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, and Arjun Erigaisi.