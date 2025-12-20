The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs, Win T20I Series 3–1

Dec 20, 2025
India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs, Win T20I Series 3–1

SPORTS DESK

In men’s cricket, India defeated South Africa by 30 runs in the fifth and final T20 International to clinch the series 3-1 in Ahmedabad last night. Put into bat, India posted 231 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Tilak Varma with 73 runs and Hardik Pandya with 63 made valuable contribution. Hardik smashed a fifty in just 16 balls, becoming the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone. For South Africa, Corbin Bosch took two wickets, while Ottneil Baartman and George Linde claimed one each.

Chasing a target of 232 runs, the visitors were restricted to 201 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock with 65 runs was the top scorer for Proteas. For the hosts, Varun Chakravarthy claimed a four-wicket haul. 

Hardik was named player of the match. Varun was adjudged Player of the Series. 

The fourth T20 was abandoned due to foggy conditions in Lucknow earlier this week.

Related Post

SPORTS

BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Enter Semis, Face Chinese Pair

Dec 20, 2025
SPORTS

India Beat Sri Lanka to Set Up U-19 Asia Cup Final

Dec 20, 2025
SPORTS

Jammu & Kashmir Host First International Indian Style Wrestling Event Today

Dec 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

मोदी सरकार ने ‘मनरेगा’ पर चलाया बुलडोजर, सोनिया गांधी का केंद्र सरकार पर हमला

20 December 2025 3:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Modi Govt has Bulldozed MGNREGA, Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre

20 December 2025 3:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Enter Semis, Face Chinese Pair

20 December 2025 2:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs, Win T20I Series 3–1

20 December 2025 2:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments