India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs, Win T20I Series 3–1

SPORTS DESK

In men’s cricket, India defeated South Africa by 30 runs in the fifth and final T20 International to clinch the series 3-1 in Ahmedabad last night. Put into bat, India posted 231 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Tilak Varma with 73 runs and Hardik Pandya with 63 made valuable contribution. Hardik smashed a fifty in just 16 balls, becoming the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone. For South Africa, Corbin Bosch took two wickets, while Ottneil Baartman and George Linde claimed one each.

Chasing a target of 232 runs, the visitors were restricted to 201 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Quinton de Kock with 65 runs was the top scorer for Proteas. For the hosts, Varun Chakravarthy claimed a four-wicket haul.

Hardik was named player of the match. Varun was adjudged Player of the Series.

The fourth T20 was abandoned due to foggy conditions in Lucknow earlier this week.