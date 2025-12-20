BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Enter Semis, Face Chinese Pair

In Badminton, star Men’s Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the semifinals of season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China today. Seeded third, Satwik and Chirag last evening became the first Indian Men’s Doubles pair to reach the semi-finals of the tournament, topping Group B.

The star Indian duo defeated world number two Malaysia combination of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their final group match, 17-21, 21-18, 21-15, to secure a place in the top four.

India’s presence at the year-end finale has been sporadic yet significant. PV Sindhu remains the only Indian to win the title, claiming the women’s singles crown in 2018, while Saina Nehwal reached the final in 2011. In Doubles, Jwala Gutta and V. Diju were mixed doubles finalists at the 2009 Super Series Finals.

Liang Wei and Wang were the other pair from the Group B to advance, to make it to the semi-finals after winning their final group game.