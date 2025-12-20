Pakistan beat India to clinch U19 Asia Cup title

Pakistan’s under-19 cricket team has lifted the Asia Cup defeating India by 191 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday. Chasing the target of 348 runs, India were bowled out for 156 in 26.2 overs.

Earlier, put in to bat first, Pakistan posted 347 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

Sameer Minhas was adjudged the Player of the match and the Player of the Tournament.

Set to chase a daunting 348-run target, India’s batting unit could yield 156 runs before getting bowled out in 26.2 overs, courtesy of Pakistan’s stellar bowling attack.

The Men in Blue got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as their batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, knitted a quickfire 32-run opening partnership with captain Ayush Mhatre, who could score two before falling victim to Ali Raza in the fourth over.

Mohammad Sayyam gave Pakistan another success an over later by dismissing top-order batter Aaron George (16), who had scored a match-winning half-century against the Green Shirts in the group-stage clash last Sunday.

Raza put Pakistan in complete control on the first delivery of the next over as he got Suryavanshi caught behind, reducing India to 49-3.

The left-handed opener remained a notable run-getter for India with a 10-ball 26, featuring one four and three sixes.

His dismissal proved decisive as Pakistan bowlers struck at regular intervals until eventually booking India for a meagre total despite Deepesh Devendran’s blitz at the backend.

The No 10 batter remained the top-scorer for India with 36 off 16 deliveries, featuring six fours and two sixes.

Raza was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for 42 runs in his 6.2 overs, while Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, and Huzaifa Ahsan chipped in with two each.

India captain Ayush Mhatre’s decision to field first backfired as Pakistan piled up 347-8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of Sameer Minhas’s monumental 172-run knock.