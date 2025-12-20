India Beat Sri Lanka to Set Up U-19 Asia Cup Final

In the Under-19 Asia Cup Cricket, India registered a commanding eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the semi-final in Dubai last evening to set up the title clash with Pakistan.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka were restricted to 138 for 8 by India in the rain-hit match reduced to 20 overs per side after heavy showers delay the start of the play. In reply, India overhauled the target of 139 runs for the loss of just two wickets in 18 overs. India captain Ayush Mhatre and his opening partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi both fell early but Vihaan Malhotra and Aaaron George clicked into cruise mode, cracking fine half centuries in an unbeaten 114-run stand. Vihan scored 61 not out off 45 balls while Aaron posted unbeaten 58 off 49 balls. Earlier India elected to bowl after winning the toss which was delayed due to rain and a wet outfield.

In the other semi-final, Pakistan knocked out defending champions Bangladesh with a resounding eight-wicket victory. The Summit Clash between India and Pakistan will take place in Dubai tomorrow.