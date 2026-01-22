India beat New Zealand by 48 runs in first T-20 of five match series in Nagpur

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 1:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In Men’s Cricket, India defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the first T-20 of the five-match series at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur last night.

With this win, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the Black Caps.

Chasing a target of 239 runs set by India, New Zealand could score only 190 for seven wickets in the stipulated twenty overs.

Glenn Phillips, with 78 in 40 balls, was the highest scorer for the visitors.

For hosts, Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube took wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel claimed a wicket each.

Earlier, visitors won the toss and opted to field first. After being asked to bat first, a blistering knock by opener Abhishek Sharma who made 84 runs and valuable contributions from Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav guided Team India to a daunting 238 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was declared Player of the Match.

For visitors, Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson scalped two wickets each, while Kristian Clarke, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner took a wicket each.

The second T-20 of five match series to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, tomorrow. The match will start at 7 PM.