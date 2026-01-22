ICC rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request; Bangladesh matches to be played in India as scheduled

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 1:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to shift its team’s T20 World Cup fixtures to Sri Lanka, saying the matches will proceed as scheduled.

The ICC said there is no credible threat to the safety of Bangladesh players, officials or fans at any of the tournament venues in India.

The decision was taken at an ICC Board meeting held via video conference, which was convened to discuss the situation after the BCB raised concerns and sought a change in venues.

The ICC Board noted that relocating matches under the present circumstances could jeopardise the sanctity of ICC events and undermine the organisation’s neutrality as a global governing body.

According to the ICC, the Board reviewed multiple security assessments, including independent evaluations, all of which concluded that there was no credible threat to Bangladesh players.

Bangladesh was given until January 21 to confirm its participation, but it has been given one more day by the ICC Board to state its position.

It is highly likely that if Bangladesh decide to pull out of the tournament, Scotland may replace Bangladesh as per current rankings.