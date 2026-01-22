The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

ICC rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request; Bangladesh matches to be played in India as scheduled

Jan 22, 2026

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 1:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to shift its team’s T20 World Cup fixtures to Sri Lanka, saying the matches will proceed as scheduled.

The ICC said there is no credible threat to the safety of Bangladesh players, officials or fans at any of the tournament venues in India.

The decision was taken at an ICC Board meeting held via video conference, which was convened to discuss the situation after the BCB raised concerns and sought a change in venues.

The ICC Board noted that relocating matches under the present circumstances could jeopardise the sanctity of ICC events and undermine the organisation’s neutrality as a global governing body.

According to the ICC, the Board reviewed multiple security assessments, including independent evaluations, all of which concluded that there was no credible threat to Bangladesh players.

Bangladesh was given until January 21 to confirm its participation, but it has been given one more day by the ICC Board to state its position.

It is highly likely that if Bangladesh decide to pull out of the tournament, Scotland may replace Bangladesh as per current rankings.

Related Post

SPORTS

Indonesia Masters 2026: Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to the quarterfinals

Jan 22, 2026
SPORTS

Women’s Premier League: UP Warriorz to take on Gujarat Giants in league match today

Jan 22, 2026
SPORTS

India beat New Zealand by 48 runs in first T-20 of five match series in Nagpur

Jan 22, 2026

You missed

SPORTS

Indonesia Masters 2026: Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to the quarterfinals

22 January 2026 1:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Women’s Premier League: UP Warriorz to take on Gujarat Giants in league match today

22 January 2026 1:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India beat New Zealand by 48 runs in first T-20 of five match series in Nagpur

22 January 2026 1:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

ICC rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request; Bangladesh matches to be played in India as scheduled

22 January 2026 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments