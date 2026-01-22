India Crush New Zealand by 48 Runs in Nagpur T20 Opener

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 12:55 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sports Desk

Opener Abhishek Sharma unleashed a sensational 84 off just 35 balls, smashing eight towering sixes to propel India to a commanding 48-run victory against New Zealand in the first T20 international at Nagpur on Wednesday.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 238-7, with Sharma remaining unflustered despite early wickets of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. Captain Suryakumar Yadav added a fluent 32, ending his streak of 22 T20 innings without a fifty, while Hardik Pandya contributed 25 before Rinku Singh finished with a rapid unbeaten 44 off 20 balls, including three sixes. Singh’s 21-run final over off Daryl Mitchell ensured India’s total reached intimidating heights.

Chasing 239, New Zealand stumbled early, losing 52-3 in the seventh over, but Glenn Phillips counter-attacked with a fiery 78 off 40 balls, striking six sixes. Mark Chapman chipped in with 39, but crucial wickets to spin, including Axar Patel’s key dismissal of Phillips, tilted the contest back in India’s favor. Patel left with a bleeding thumb in the 16th over, yet India’s bowling depth stifled New Zealand, who ended at 190-7.

India now leads the five-match series 1-0 as both teams gear up for the second T20 in Raipur on Friday. The win sets an aggressive tone for India ahead of their T20 World Cup title defense next month.