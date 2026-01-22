Netanyahu accepts invitation of US President Trump to join Gaza Board of Peace

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 12:50 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today accepted the invitation of US President Donald Trump to be a part of the Gaza Board of Peace. In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his acceptance as a member of the Board of Peace, which is to be comprised of world leaders.

The Board of Peace was unveiled as part of phase two of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end the Israel-Gaza conflict. The Trump administration has sent invites to several world leaders to join the body, which Trump envisages would oversee growth and development in the region.

However, the participation of Netanyahu will add to concerns over the objectivity of the board, which will be led by Trump. Netanyahu’s office has earlier criticised the makeup of the executive committee of the board, which includes Israel’s regional rival, Turkiye.