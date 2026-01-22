The Indian Awaaz

Japan restarts reactor at world’s largest Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant

Jan 22, 2026

January 22, 2026

AMN

Japan has restarted a reactor at the world’s largest Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant today. It has started nearly 15 years after a disaster at the Fukushima power plant forced the country to shut all its nuclear reactors. According to reports, reactor no.6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant located northwest of Tokyo was restarted. It was delayed by one day because of an alarm malfunction and is expected to begin operating commercially next month. Before 2011, nuclear power accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the country’s electricity, and it planned to get that up to 50 per cent by 2030.

