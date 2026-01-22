US: Trump says if SC ruling is not in his favour, he will do his best to pay tariffs back

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 12:44 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

US President Donald Trump has said that if the United States Supreme Court ruling is not in his administration’s favour, he will do his best to pay the tariffs back. At a White House Press briefing, Trump said that his government has taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, and if they lose that case, he will do his best to pay the tariffs back. He added that he is unsure about how that’s going to be done very easily without hurting a lot of people. Trump further said that the US has significant national security benefits from tariffs.

Trump is en route to his first international trip of 2026 to Davos, Switzerland, today, where he will lead the largest US delegation to the World Economic Forum. He will meet with top business CEOs and international leaders, deliver a speech to conference attendees, and participate in the formal signing ceremony to solidify his Board of Peace that was proposed to oversee the recovery of Gaza.