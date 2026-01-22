Trump seeks negotiations to acquire Greenland; Says no nation in position to secure it other than US

Last Updated on January 22, 2026 12:41 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

US President Donald Trump today said that his country has sought negotiations to acquire Greenland, as no nation is in a position to secure it other than the United States. Trump was addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. His address comes amid heightened US-European tensions over Greenland. Asserting respect for the people of Greenland and Denmark, he said the US fought for beautiful Denmark, which is not land, but a big piece of ice and termed the step of giving it back as stupidity.

Trump is attending the WEF for the first time in six years, amid heightened US-European tensions over Greenland, and has several meetings planned with global leaders. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is among those expected to meet with Trump one-on-one on the sidelines of the summit.

Addressing the conference, Trump has asserted that the US government has raised taxes on foreign nations to recover damages they have caused. He added that the US has made some great trade deals.

Talking about Venezuela, he said that the nation has been an amazing place for so many years, but they were ruining themselves with the wrong policies. He added that Venezuela wants to do a deal after the attack ends.