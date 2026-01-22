Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Turkiye, Indonesia, Pakistan, join Trump’s ‘board of peace’

The Indian Awaaz

Jan 22, 2026

AMN / WEB DESK

Saudi ​Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Turkiye, Indonesia and ‌Pakistan ‌have ⁠accepted ​invitations ‌to join US President Donald ⁠Trump’s “board ‌of ‍peace” ‍for ‍Gaza, their foreign ministers said ​in a joint ⁠statement on Wednesday.

The countries reaffirmed their support for the peace efforts led by Trump and their commitment to supporting the implementation of the mission of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration, as set out in the comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict.

The mission “aims to consolidate a permanent ceasefire, support the reconstruction of Gaza, and advance a just and lasting peace based on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region,” the statement said.

Each country will sign the joining documents according to their respective legal and other necessary procedures, the statement said. Egypt, Pakistan and the UAE had previously announced their acceptances of invitations to join.

 Earlier on Wednesday Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the so-called “Board of Peace”, an initiative that aims initially to end the conflict in Gaza but which could then be expanded to tackle conflicts elsewhere, Netanyahu office posted on X.

