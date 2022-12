AMN

In Cricket, India and Bangladesh will face off in the second Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka tomorrow at 9 A.M (IST).

The KL Rahul-led Indian side leads 1-0 after winning the first game by 188 runs. In the first test, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shubman Gil shone in the game and the team would be expecting a similar performance from the players. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test due to injury.