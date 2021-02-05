India & Bahrain join hands for Renewable Energy

AMN

India and Bahrain have agreed to forge deeper engagement in the field of renewable energy. The Joint Working Group in the field of Renewable Energy which held its first meeting in virtual format, underscored the importance of renewable energy to meet climate change goals.

The two sides presented the initiatives taken, progress made and future targets set by their governments. They also discussed opportunities available in the sector. They agreed to share experiences, expertise and best practices in the field of renewable energy. They decided to have greater engagement in capacity building and focused cooperation.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in July 2018 between India and Bahrain for promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy.