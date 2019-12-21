FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Dec 2019 01:39:30      انڈین آواز
India asks Malaysia to refrain from commenting on India’s internal matters

Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India has asked Malaysia to refrain from commenting on the internal developments in India without a right understanding of the facts.

The External Affairs Ministry termed the remarks of the Prime Minister of Malaysia on Citizenship Amendment Act as factually inaccurate.

The Ministry said, the Citizenship Amendment Act provides for citizenship through naturalization to be fast-tracked for non-citizens who are persecuted minorities from three countries.

The Act does not impact in any manner on the status of any citizen of India or deprive any Indian of any faith of her or his citizenship.

