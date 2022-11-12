FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Nov 2022 01:37:11      انڈین آواز

India-ASEAN ties forms central pillar of India’s ACT-EAST policy: Vice President Dhankhar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that India-ASEAN relationship forms the central pillar of India’s ACT-EAST policy. He noted that deep cultural, economic and civilizational ties have existed between India and South East Asia from time immemorial. This connect has provided a foundation to build a strong relationship in the modern times from a central partnership in 1992 to a comprehensive strategic partner in 2022.

Vice President was addressing the 19th ASEAN-India Summit here.

Hailing 30 years of ASEAN-INDIA friendship, Vice President said that the 3 decades have seen a multifaceted and multidimensional growth in engagements from connectivity to climate change, security to space, education to ecology and technology to trade which shows the commitment towards a brighter future.

Vice President emphasized that India places great value on ASEAN as an important pillar of regional, multilateral and global order. He said India supports the centrality of ASEAN in the evolving architecture in Indo-Pacific, while noting that India and ASEAN share a common vision in ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

Vice President said that to navigate through the uncertain geo-political environment in future, there is a need to expand India-ASEAN cooperation while deepening mutual strategic trust. For this the comprehensive strategic partnership would show the path, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Lovlina, Parveen, Saweety and Alfiya strike Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

@Media_SAI Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety and Alfiya Pathan claimed Gold meda ...

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of ...

T20 World Cup: England to clash with Pakistan in final at Melbourne Cricket ground

AMNIn T20 World Cup Cricket, England will clash with Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket ground on Sund ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart