India and UAE Joint Military Exercise ‘DESERT CYCLONE’ begins in Rajasthan

AMN / WEB DESK

India and UAE began a joint military exercise called ‘DESERT CYCLONE’ in Mahajan, Rajasthan yesterday. The exercise will conclude on January 15. The UAE contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade while the Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

The aim of the drill is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including Fighting in Built-Up Area (FIBUA) in desert and semi desert terrain under the United Nations Charter on Peace Keeping Operations. The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both the sides during Peace Keeping Operations. The exercise will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides.

Exercise ‘DESERT CYCLONE’ signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE. The exercise aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly nations.