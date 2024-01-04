इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2024 10:27:32      انڈین آواز

Defence Ministry signs two contracts worth over Rs 800 crore for procurement of military equipments

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Defence Ministry, today, signed two contracts worth 802 crores for procurement of military equipment in New Delhi. These contracts include procurement of 697 Bogie Open Military Wagons at a cost of 473 crore rupees with Jupiter Wagons Limited and procurement of 56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) at a cost of 329 crore rupees with Bharat Earth Movers Limited.

Bogie Open Military wagons are specialist wagons used by the Indian Army for mobilisation of the Army units. The wagons are used to transport light vehicles, Artillery Guns and Engineering Equipment from their peacetime locations to operational areas.

The Ministry said, MMME is based on an in-service High Mobility Vehicle having advanced mechanical and electrical systems which will reduce the timings for minefield marking during operations and will enhance the operational capability of Indian Army. The Defence Ministry said, it has procured these military equipment under Buy Indian category. It said, this will give a boost to the indigenous manufacturing and participation of the private sector in defence production, realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart