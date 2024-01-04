Defence Ministry signs two contracts worth over Rs 800 crore for procurement of military equipments

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Defence Ministry, today, signed two contracts worth 802 crores for procurement of military equipment in New Delhi. These contracts include procurement of 697 Bogie Open Military Wagons at a cost of 473 crore rupees with Jupiter Wagons Limited and procurement of 56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) at a cost of 329 crore rupees with Bharat Earth Movers Limited.

Bogie Open Military wagons are specialist wagons used by the Indian Army for mobilisation of the Army units. The wagons are used to transport light vehicles, Artillery Guns and Engineering Equipment from their peacetime locations to operational areas.

The Ministry said, MMME is based on an in-service High Mobility Vehicle having advanced mechanical and electrical systems which will reduce the timings for minefield marking during operations and will enhance the operational capability of Indian Army. The Defence Ministry said, it has procured these military equipment under Buy Indian category. It said, this will give a boost to the indigenous manufacturing and participation of the private sector in defence production, realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.