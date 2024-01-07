इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2024 11:48:27      انڈین آواز

India and Saudi Arabia sign bilateral Haj Agreement 2024

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Jeddah

India and Saudi Arabia have signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024, further solidifying their ties and prioritizing the well-being of pilgrims. Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani presided over the signing alongside Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah in Jeddah. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan was also present on the occasion.

Image

The agreement highlights India’s commitment to inclusivity, with discussions exploring ways to encourage women’s participation in Haj without a male guardian (Mehram). It also marks a significant step towards smoother pilgrimage experiences for Indian Muslim pilgrims, while also promoting inclusivity and mutual respect between the two nations. In a Social Media post Ms Irani said, the Saudi delegation expressed appreciation for India’s digital initiatives, particularly those addressing last-minute pilgrim information needs.
She said, both nations acknowledged the importance of enhanced medical facilities for pilgrims’ comprehensive well-being.

Ms. Irani will be attending the opening ceremony of the 3rd Haj and Umrah Conference in Jeddah tomorrow. The delegation is also scheduled to engage with the Indian diaspora and business community in Saudi Arabia, fostering deeper connections.

Earlier, the Minister reached Saudi Arabia today on a two-day visit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

نئے سال میں ہندوستانی معیشت کیسی رہے گی

وپلاو راہی ہندوستانی اقتصادی آؤٹ لک: ہندوستان میں نئے سال ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart