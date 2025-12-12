India and Malaysia reaffirm cooperation against terrorism and transnational crime

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation against terrorism and transnational crime.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that during the third meeting of the India-Malaysia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Combating Transnational Crime in New Delhi, the two sides exchanged views on the regional and global terrorism landscape.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vinod Bahade, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism at India’s MEA, and Mohd. Azlan bin Razali, Under Secretary at Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need to strengthen international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. They also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations (UN), Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

As part of the engagement, the Malaysian delegation will visit the National Security Guard headquarters today to explore avenues for bilateral capacity-building measures.

India and Malaysia also agreed to hold the next round of Joint Working Group discussions in Kuala Lumpur at a mutually convenient date.