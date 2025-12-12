The Indian Awaaz

IndiGo Offers Compensatory travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 for Affected Passengers

Dec 11, 2025

IndiGo has announced compensation of 10 thousand rupees in the form of vouchers to the customers who were impacted due to the Airline’s operational disruption on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of this month. IndiGo said that the travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey in the next 12 months. The airline said that, apart from the compensation mandated under government guidelines, IndiGo will also pay Rs 5000 to 10,000, depending on the flight’s block time to passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure.

India and Malaysia reaffirm cooperation against terrorism and transnational crime

Dec 11, 2025
Nepal Govt Approves Implementation of 10-Point Agreement with Gen Z Representatives

Dec 11, 2025
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains

Dec 11, 2025

ٹرمپ گولڈ کارڈ — صرف 10 لاکھ ڈالر دیں اور امریکی شہریت کی راہ ہموار کریں

12 December 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
“ट्रम्प गोल्ड कार्ड”,1 मिलियन डॉलर देकर पाएं अमेरिका में स्थायी निवास

12 December 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Trump Gold Card, Pay $1 million and get US residency, a path to citizenship

12 December 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
