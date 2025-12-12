IndiGo Offers Compensatory travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 for Affected Passengers

AMN

IndiGo has announced compensation of 10 thousand rupees in the form of vouchers to the customers who were impacted due to the Airline’s operational disruption on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of this month. IndiGo said that the travel vouchers can be used for any future IndiGo journey in the next 12 months. The airline said that, apart from the compensation mandated under government guidelines, IndiGo will also pay Rs 5000 to 10,000, depending on the flight’s block time to passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure.