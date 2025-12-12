The Indian Awaaz

Nepal Govt Approves Implementation of 10-Point Agreement with Gen Z Representatives

Dec 11, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

A meeting of the Council of Ministers in Kathmandu approved and decided to implement the 10-point agreement signed between the government and Gen Z representatives. The agreement was signed on December 10 at the Office of the Prime Minister, Singha Durbar. Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Bhoj Bikram Thapa, on behalf of those who attained martyrdom and were injured during the Gen Z movement, signed the pact. 

The Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Jagadish Kharel, confirmed that the agreement will be published in the Nepal Gazette. He also confirmed that the Council of Ministers decided to expand the scope of the Investigation Commission formed by the Government to probe the incidents of the Gen-Z Movement of September 8 and 9.

