Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains

Dec 11, 2025

Most Asian stock markets closed down today, giving up their initial gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.9 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.6 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped marginally. Conversely, Singapore’s Straits Times Index edged up 0.2 per cent. Major European indices were trading mixed today. France’s CAC 40 edged up by almost 0.3 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 added 0.1 per cent, while Germany’s DAX was trading almost flat with a negative bias when reports last came in.

India and Malaysia reaffirm cooperation against terrorism and transnational crime

Dec 11, 2025
IndiGo Offers Compensatory travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 for Affected Passengers

Dec 11, 2025
Nepal Govt Approves Implementation of 10-Point Agreement with Gen Z Representatives

Dec 11, 2025

ٹرمپ گولڈ کارڈ — صرف 10 لاکھ ڈالر دیں اور امریکی شہریت کی راہ ہموار کریں

12 December 2025 12:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
“ट्रम्प गोल्ड कार्ड”,1 मिलियन डॉलर देकर पाएं अमेरिका में स्थायी निवास

12 December 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Trump Gold Card, Pay $1 million and get US residency, a path to citizenship

12 December 2025 12:04 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
