Trump Gold Card, Pay $1 million and get US residency, a path to citizenship

AMN / NEWS DESK

The Trump administration on Wednesday launched a new website inviting the world’s wealthiest to apply for the “Gold Card,” an express-lane visa for anyone willing to part with a mere $1 million—plus a nonrefundable $15,000 “just-to-look-at-your-application” fee.

Applicants who pay the entry toll will undergo Homeland Security vetting, after which they can hand over their million-dollar “gift” to secure “U.S. residency in record time”—a phrase that suspiciously resembles marketing copy for a credit card rather than an immigration program.

The website cheerfully explains:

“A $1 million gift… is evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the United States.”

Translation: Money talks, and now it apparently gets its own immigration category.

Applicants may also owe “small, additional fees,” the kind of phrase that historically precedes very large invoices from the U.S. government.

A sample image of the card features President Trump’s portrait, an American flag, and his signature floating beneath the bold text “TRUMP GOLD CARD.” Early viewers described it as looking like a frequent-flyer card designed by a motivational speaker.

Businesses can also join the fun: the Corporate Gold Card lets companies sponsor employees for a casual $2 million per head, plus the same $15,000 processing fee—perfect for firms that have money lying around and enjoy filling out government paperwork.

The program was officially born via a September executive order after months of previews. The administration pitches it as a way to raise billions and attract “entrepreneurs, investors, and businesspeople” who can “affirmatively benefit the nation”—presumably by paying the nation directly.

Critics are already suggesting the initiative is essentially “immigration but make it luxury.” Others say America has finally done it: invented the cover charge for citizenship

