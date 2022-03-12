FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2022 11:10:40      انڈین آواز

India and China hold 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India and China held the 15th round of military talks to cool tensions in Ladakh, with the dialogue focusing on resolving outstanding problems at friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials familiar with the development said on Friday 

Fire and Fury GOC Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta led an Indian delegation in the talks with the PLA, on the Indian side of Chushul-Moldo border post.

Nearly two months after the 14th round of talks on 12th January this year, Corps commanders met for the 15th round on India’s invitation. In February, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, India will not agree to any change in the status quo and any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally by one side.

After 14 rounds of talks in nearly two years of military standoff, the Chinese foreign ministry recently said, the two sides can make a step forward on the border issues, reach a solution and seek proper settlement of the disputes acceptable to both sides, in the Friday talks.  

After disengagement has been undertaken on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra,

India has been insisting troop disengagement at the vital Patrolling Point 15 and the remaining friction areas like PP 17 and 17A in Hot Springs, Gogra post.

Apart from the friction points, illegal construction of a bridge on Pangong Lake by China,  in Eastern Ladakh also may come up in the talks. Both the countries are positively looking forward with a resolve to find mutually acceptable solution in the 15th round of talks.

Indian Army delegation will be led by 14 Corps General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta and Peoples Liberation Army, PLA, by South Xinjiang Military District Chief of Staff Major General Yang Lin, in the talks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Vishwanath  Suresh , Anand  in  finals of  Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Vishwanath Suresh and Anand Yadav came up with a gritty performances to storm into  the ...

4 Indian girls in finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Mahi Siwach and Palak Zambre alongside two more junior girls  chalked out dramatic  vic ...

Axar Patel all set to join squad for 2nd Cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Cricket Test against Sri Lanka beginn ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart