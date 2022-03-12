India and China hold 15th round of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh

WEB DESK

India and China held the 15th round of military talks to cool tensions in Ladakh, with the dialogue focusing on resolving outstanding problems at friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials familiar with the development said on Friday

Fire and Fury GOC Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta led an Indian delegation in the talks with the PLA, on the Indian side of Chushul-Moldo border post.

Nearly two months after the 14th round of talks on 12th January this year, Corps commanders met for the 15th round on India’s invitation. In February, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, India will not agree to any change in the status quo and any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally by one side.

After 14 rounds of talks in nearly two years of military standoff, the Chinese foreign ministry recently said, the two sides can make a step forward on the border issues, reach a solution and seek proper settlement of the disputes acceptable to both sides, in the Friday talks.

After disengagement has been undertaken on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra,

India has been insisting troop disengagement at the vital Patrolling Point 15 and the remaining friction areas like PP 17 and 17A in Hot Springs, Gogra post.

Apart from the friction points, illegal construction of a bridge on Pangong Lake by China, in Eastern Ladakh also may come up in the talks. Both the countries are positively looking forward with a resolve to find mutually acceptable solution in the 15th round of talks.

Indian Army delegation will be led by 14 Corps General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta and Peoples Liberation Army, PLA, by South Xinjiang Military District Chief of Staff Major General Yang Lin, in the talks