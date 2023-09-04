INDIA alliance to meet over One Nation One Elections on Sep 5

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2023 07:33:43      انڈین آواز

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress President Mallika Arjun Kharge has called a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA alliance on Sep 5 in the national capital to discuss the proposed One Nation One Election mooted by the central government.
The meeting assume significance as central government has convened special session of parliament on Sep 18-22 and buzz is that government keen to push One Nation One Election Bill in the special session.


According to the sources many political parties have questioned the timing and asked the government to bring about clarity on the subject.


Meanwhile, one of the member of the panel Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had resigned from the panel and accused the government of  undermining constitutional values.


INDIA alliance will formulate common strategy to counter this move of the central government before the panel meeting to be held in fews days.


Two weeks are left for special session of parliament and in this intervening period all parties have to find common ground.
Interestingly, three reports related to One Nation One Elections are presented to the government and no significant steps have been taken by the Narendra Modi led central government in nine years.


Although five constitutional amendments have to be carried out by the government before it becomes law, around  30 lakhs EVM machines are required to be in place for holding One Nation One Elections. Presently 19 lakhs EVM machines are there.

