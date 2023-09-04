इंडियन आवाज़     04 Sep 2023 06:20:13      انڈین آواز

G20 Technical Workshop on Climate Resilient Agriculture begins at Hyderabad

AMN / HYDERABAD

The three-day G20 technical workshop on Climate Resilient Agriculture began here today. It was inaugurated by the union minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ms Shoba Karandlaje.

The event is being attended by over 100 delegates including from India and abroad from G20 countries and invited countries. Speaking on the occasion Union minister expressed concern on global, climate change posing many challenges to growth and development. She said Agriculture sector appears to be the most sensitive and is greatly influenced by climate change and added that Climate change impact on agriculture is already being felt. She felt Climate risks are best addressed through adaptation, which can bring immediate benefits and also reduce the adverse impacts of climate change. The Minister said several initiatives were launched by country in climate change like  Network Project on Climate Change (NPCC), National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) with long term and integrated strategies for achieving key goals in the context of climate change.

The meeting will deliberate on various issues of agriculture research predominantly on Climate Change’ and other techniques and methods for sustainable development of agriculture in the global context. The dignitaries would also share the achievements of the country and its continues efforts in addressing the challenges of agriculture and farmers through various flagship programmes and schemes. The opening remarks was made by Dy Director General NRM Dr. S K Choudary while Director General Dr Himanshu Pathak explained the efforts country on agriculture and millets promotion.

