CID arrests 6 Assam Police personnel in alleged extortion case

AMN

The CID has arrested six Assam Police personnel and a middleman in an alleged extortion case that happened in Bajali district. Police sources in Guwahati said that 4 of them were arrested yesterday while 3 persons including an Additional SP rank officer have been arrested today. The middleman is the husband of the arrested Additional SP. The CID is further investigating the matter.

All of them allegedly extorted money from a businessman recently in Bajali district in the state. Following the complaint from the businessman, CID registered a case and swung into action.