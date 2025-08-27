India Accelerates Green Mobility with Strong EV Push

BIZ DESK

India’s transition to green energy and clean mobility continues to gather pace, with government data showing 56.75 lakh registered electric vehicles (EVs) across the country as of February 2025. Electric two-wheelers remain the largest growth driver, with sales reaching 11.49 lakh units in FY25, a 21 per cent rise from the previous year. The surge reflects India’s commitment to achieving 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, in line with the global EV30@30 initiative.

A series of flagship programmes are fuelling this shift. The FAME-II scheme, launched in April 2019 with a budget of ₹11,500 crore, has already supported over 16 lakh EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, and buses. Complementing this, the PM E-Drive scheme—worth ₹10,900 crore and running till 2028—aims to cut emissions and accelerate EV adoption, while the PM e-Bus Sewa, with a ₹20,000 crore budget, targets deployment of 10,000 e-buses under a public-private model to transform urban transport.

Charging infrastructure has also seen a rapid boost. The government sanctioned ₹800 crore in 2023 to three oil companies to set up 7,432 public charging stations, with further approvals in 2024 raising the total sanctioned amount to ₹912.5 crore. By June 2025, nearly 8,900 EV charging stations had already been installed across India.

Meanwhile, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, launched in 2021 for the automobile and auto component sector, has become a key driver of localisation and innovation. With a budget of ₹25,938 crore, the scheme has attracted ₹29,576 crore in investments and created nearly 45,000 jobs as of March 2025.

Together, these measures underline India’s determination to make electric mobility mainstream—reshaping its roads, cutting emissions, and positioning the nation as a global hub for sustainable automotive technologies.