CAIT Organises Trader’s Conference on Next-Gen GST Reforms in Delhi

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today organised a Trader’s Conference on Next Generation GST Reforms in New Delhi. Addressing the conference, Member of Parliament and National General Secretary, CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal, highlighted the challenges being faced by the trading community and emphasised that a practical GST structure will ease compliance, enhance tax collection, expand the tax base, and drive economic growth. Mr Khandelwal further mentioned that the Prime Minister appealed to entrepreneurs and consumers to sell and purchase Swadeshi products to promote local businesses. He stressed that Indian goods are the symbol of the nation’s self-respect. The conference witnessed participation from traders, reflecting the urgency and importance of building the GST framework that addresses the challenges of India’s trading community.

