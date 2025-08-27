Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CAIT Organises Trader’s Conference on Next-Gen GST Reforms in Delhi

Aug 27, 2025
CAIT Organises Trader’s Conference on Next-Gen GST Reforms in Delhi

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) today organised a Trader’s Conference on Next Generation GST Reforms in New Delhi. Addressing the conference, Member of Parliament and National General Secretary, CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal, highlighted the challenges being faced by the trading community and emphasised that a practical GST structure will ease compliance, enhance tax collection, expand the tax base, and drive economic growth. Mr Khandelwal further mentioned that the Prime Minister appealed to entrepreneurs and consumers to sell and purchase Swadeshi products to promote local businesses. He stressed that Indian goods are the symbol of the nation’s self-respect. The conference witnessed participation from traders, reflecting the urgency and importance of building the GST framework that addresses the challenges of India’s trading community.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian stock markets decline; European indices also in red

Aug 27, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Aug 26: Markets Slide Ahead of US Tariffs on Indian Goods, Sensex falls 849 pts

Aug 26, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bihar Clears New Industrial Investment Promotion Package to Boost Growth

Aug 26, 2025

You missed

DEFENCE

Warfare evolving rapidly, need to anticipate new threats: Rajnath Singh

27 August 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Asia Cup Hockey Championship nears as teams arrive in Rajgir

27 August 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CAIT Organises Trader’s Conference on Next-Gen GST Reforms in Delhi

27 August 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Mohan Bhagwat lnaugurates lecture series on 100 Years of RSS

27 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!