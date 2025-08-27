Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Major Asian stock markets decline; European indices also in red

Aug 27, 2025
Major Asian stock markets dropped today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped around 1.2 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended down by nearly one per cent, South Korea’s Kospi Index dipped over 0.9 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4 per cent, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index closed flat with a negative bias. Major European indices were trading in negative territory today. France’s CAC 40 decreased nearly one and a half per cent, London’s FTSE 100 declined half a per cent, and Germany’s DAX lost nearly 0.3 per cent when reports last came in.   

