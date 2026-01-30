The Indian Awaaz

India a Global Bright Spot with 7.4% GDP Growth Outlook: FM Sitharaman

Jan 30, 2026

Jan 30, 2026



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India stands as a global bright spot in a world defined by geopolitical fragmentation and economic turbulence. In a social media post, the Finance Minister highlighted that the Economic Survey tabled Thursday mentions that amidst global uncertainties, the Indian economy has maintained robust momentum, with the First Advance Estimates placing real GDP growth at 7.4 percent for 2025-26. She stated that this performance reaffirms India’s status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year.

Ms Sitharaman said that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are stronger than ever under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She added that the government has successfully navigated global headwinds to place India on a high-growth trajectory, improving the potential GDP growth to 7 percent.

