India: 3,20,956 samples tested by ICMR so far

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has tested three lakh two thousand nine hundred fifty six samples so far. Twenty seven thousand two hundred fifty six samples have been tested yesterday by the various government and private laboratories in the country.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for COVID-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories. As of now, 183 government laboratories, three collection centres and 80 private laboratories’ chains have been given approval to conduct the test for COVID-19.