Independent candidate Nicusor Dan assumes office as President of Romania

In Romania, Nicusor Dan today assumed office as President. The 55-year-old independent candidate secured 53.6 per cent of the votes in the presidential runoff on 18th of this month, defeating George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians. Dan took over from the interim President, Ilie Bolojan.

In his inaugural address after the swearing-in ceremony, Dan emphasised the need for fundamental change within the framework of the rule of law. He called on citizens to maintain positive pressure on state institutions to drive reform and pledged to remain receptive to public voices.

According to the Romanian constitution, the presidential elections are held every five years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms allowed.

Romania is a southeastern European country. It is the twelfth-largest country of Europe with a population of around one crore and 90 lakh.

