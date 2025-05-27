Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan assumes office as President of Romania

May 27, 2025
Independent candidate Nicusor Dan assumes office as President of Romania

In Romania, Nicusor Dan today assumed office as President. The 55-year-old independent candidate secured 53.6 per cent of the votes in the presidential runoff on 18th of this month, defeating George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians. Dan took over from the interim President, Ilie Bolojan.
In his inaugural address after the swearing-in ceremony, Dan emphasised the need for fundamental change within the framework of the rule of law. He called on citizens to maintain positive pressure on state institutions to drive reform and pledged to remain receptive to public voices.
According to the Romanian constitution, the presidential elections are held every five years, with a maximum of two consecutive terms allowed.
Romania is a southeastern European country. It is the twelfth-largest country of Europe with a population of around one crore and 90 lakh.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel rejects new Gaza ceasefire proposal of US mediators

May 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia reacts to President Trump’s remark for launching largest aerial attack on Ukraine

May 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US from May 27-29

May 26, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel rejects new Gaza ceasefire proposal of US mediators

27 May 2025 12:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia reacts to President Trump’s remark for launching largest aerial attack on Ukraine

27 May 2025 12:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan assumes office as President of Romania

27 May 2025 12:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Dozens injured as plows through pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade

27 May 2025 12:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!