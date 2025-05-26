Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US from May 27-29

May 26, 2025
AMN

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Washington, D.C., for a three-day visit to the US from May 27 to 29, where he will meet senior officials of the US administration.

“Foreign Secretary Mr Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington, D.C., USA from 27–29 May 2025 to meet senior officials of the US Administration. The visit is a follow-up to the Prime Minister’s visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides launched the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. 

In February, US President Donald Trump and PM Modi jointly launched the US-India COMPACT for the 21st Century, aimed at driving transformative change across key areas of cooperation. Under this initiative, both sides committed to a results-driven agenda, with initial outcomes expected this year to demonstrate mutual trust and partnership.

PM Modi was among the first world leaders to visit the US under the new administration and was invited within three weeks of its formation.

Highlighting the growing strategic convergence between the US and India, the two leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to a dynamic defence partnership spanning multiple domains, according to a joint statement released after their bilateral meeting.

To further advance defence ties, the leaders announced plans to sign a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership later this year.

