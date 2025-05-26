Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia, Ukraine wraps up largest prisoner swap

May 26, 2025

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 303 prisoners each yesterday, completing the biggest prisoner swap since the war began in 2022. The exchange was part of a deal reached during recent talks in Istanbul on May 16, where both sides agreed to release 1,000 prisoners each.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its soldiers returned from Ukrainian-controlled areas and are now receiving medical and psychological help in Belarus. In a social media post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the freed Ukrainians include members of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Border Guard, and Transport Service.

This exchange follows the earlier swap. On Friday, both sides exchanged 270 soldiers and 120 civilians, followed by a 307-for-307 exchange of military personnel on Saturday. In total, these make up a three-day exchange and mark the 65th swap since the conflict began and the sixth this year.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

24 killed in Israeli airstrikes, including strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced families

May 26, 2025
ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

A New Dawn In Syria

May 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Jaishankar, Canadian FM Anita Anand discuss ties in 1st call

May 26, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Homebuying Sentiment Strong Across big Cities, Driven by Affluent Buyers: Knight Frank

26 May 2025 5:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Mining & Construction Equipment Sector to surge to $45 bn by 2030: CII-Kearney Report

26 May 2025 5:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Medium Enterprises Key to $5 Trillion Economy: NITI Aayog Charts 2047 Vision

26 May 2025 5:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

 Dr. Jitendra Singh meets injured soldiers at Jammu hospital

26 May 2025 4:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!