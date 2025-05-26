Russia, Ukraine wraps up largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 303 prisoners each yesterday, completing the biggest prisoner swap since the war began in 2022. The exchange was part of a deal reached during recent talks in Istanbul on May 16, where both sides agreed to release 1,000 prisoners each.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its soldiers returned from Ukrainian-controlled areas and are now receiving medical and psychological help in Belarus. In a social media post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the freed Ukrainians include members of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Border Guard, and Transport Service.

This exchange follows the earlier swap. On Friday, both sides exchanged 270 soldiers and 120 civilians, followed by a 307-for-307 exchange of military personnel on Saturday. In total, these make up a three-day exchange and mark the 65th swap since the conflict began and the sixth this year.