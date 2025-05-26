24 killed in Israeli airstrikes, including strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced families

WEB DESK

At least 24 people, including children, have been killed in two separate Israeli airstrikes overnight, including a strike on a school sheltering displaced families in central Gaza.

The strike targeted Fahmi Al-Jargawi School in Gaza City, which had been housing hundreds of displaced people who fled the northern town of Beit Lahia. Meanwhile, Spain is urging the international community to consider sanctions on Israel as it hosts foreign ministers from 20 European and Arab nations in Madrid to push for a two-state solution. On the other hand, Yemen’s Houthis claim to have launched a missile attack on Israel’s main Ben Gurion International Airport. Local media reported that the twin attacks are part of a broader Israeli offensive that has escalated in the northern part of the enclave over the past week.