Russia reacts to President Trump’s remark for launching largest aerial attack on Ukraine

May 27, 2025
WEB DESK

The Kremlin has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin being crazy for launching the largest aerial attack on Ukraine yesterday. Kremlin attributed Trump’s criticism to the emotional overload of everyone. 

U.S. President had expressed his dissatisfaction with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Trump’s remarks come in the wake of Russia’s massive air assault on Ukraine this weekend, which resulted in several civilian casualties, including children.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed Russia’s latest aerial attacks on Ukraine, calling them retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on social infrastructure. He said, President Putin makes the decisions that are necessary to ensure the security of our country. Russia’s Defence Ministry says its air force shot down 96 Ukrainian drones, including six over the Moscow region, which temporarily halted flights at the capital city’s Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of acting with total impunity after waging another massive wave of overnight air strikes on Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s air force, overnight, all Ukrainian regions came under Russian drone attack, and several of them – including Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Donetsk – were attacked with missiles, 

As per the media reports, the third night of violence in a row saw two elderly people killed and five injured in the Kharkiv region.

