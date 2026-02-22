In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Hails India AI Impact Summit as Global Turning Point

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exuded pride that the India AI Impact Summit has proved to be a turning point in the trajectory of how the world will utilize the power of AI in the future. Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Akashvani, the Prime Minister highlighted that leaders from many countries, industry leaders, innovators, and people associated with the Start-up sector came together at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the AI ​​Impact Summit. He said he had the opportunity to meet world leaders and Tech CEOs.

Mr Modi said that he showed myriad things to the world leaders at the AI Summit Exhibition. He particularly mentioned the Amul booth and the display of Sushrut Samhita during the exhibition, saying that two products greatly impressed leaders from around the world. He said that the first product was at Amul’s booth. It explained how AI is helping in the treatment of animals and how farmers keep track of their dairy and animals with the help of 24×7 AI assistance.

Mr Modi said the second product was related to country’s culture. He recounted that leaders from all over the world were amazed to see how India is preserving ancient texts, knowledge and manuscripts with the help of AI. He elaborated that Sushrut Samhita was selected for display during the exhibition. In the first step, it was shown how India is improving the image quality of manuscripts and making them readable with the help of technology. In the second step, this image was converted into machine-readable text. In the next step, the machine-readable text was read by an AI avatar. Prime Minister said that in the last step, it was demonstrated how this invaluable Indian knowledge can be translated into Indian and foreign languages. He added that world leaders showed great interest in learning about India’s ancient knowledge through a modern avatar.

The Prime Minister noted that the world got to see India’s amazing capabilities in the field of AI at the Summit. During this period, India also launched three Made in India AI Models. Mr Modi hailed the Summit for being the biggest AI summit ever. He congratulated all the citizens for the success of this Summit.

On the subject of the ongoing T-20 World Cup, Mr Modi remarked that many Indian origin players are participating in the championship. He said the Canadian team has the highest number of players of Indian origin. Team captain Dilpreet Bajwa was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Navneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh. The Prime Minister added that this list includes many names like Harsh Thakar and Shreyas Mowa, who are raising the pride of not only Canada, but India as well. Mr Modi said, the US team has many players who have emerged from Indian domestic cricket. American team captain Monank Patel has played for Gujarat’s under-16 and under-18 teams. The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that Saurabh from Mumbai, Harmeet Singh and Milind Kumar from Delhi are the pride of the American team. He also said the Oman team has many players who have previously played for different states of India. Mr Modi opined that players like Jatinder Singh, Vinayak Shukla, Karan, Jai and Ashish are strong links that bind Oman cricket. Players of Indian origin are also ensuring their place in the teams of New Zealand, UAE and Italy. Saying that there are countless such players of Indian origin who are bringing pride to their respective countries, Mr Modi called it a hallmark of Indianness. He emphasised that wherever Indians go, they remain connected to the roots of their motherland and contribute to the development of the country they live in.

In this episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi spoke about a little girl from Kerala, Aalin Sherin Abraham, who lost her life at the age of just ten months. He lauded Aalin’s father, Arun Abraham and mother, Sherin for their decision to donate Aalin’s organs. Mr Modi said that this single decision reveals the expanse of their thinking and the magnitude of their personality. He remarked that awareness about organ donation is steadily rising in India these days. He added that this is helping those who are in need of it and also strengthening medical research in the country.

The Prime Minister also cited the example of Lakshmi Devi from Delhi who traveled to Kedarnath last year. She trekked 14 kilometers after a heart transplant. Mr Modi said Lakshmi Devi’s heart was functioning at only 15 percent, when she received the heart of a deceased donor. He also gave the example of Gaurang Banerjee from West Bengal who has been to Nathu La twice. He achieved this feat after a lung transplant. Mr Modi mentioned Ramdev Singh of Sikar, Rajasthan who is excelling in sports activities after undergoing a kidney transplant.

Prime Minister Modi observed that a single noble act can change the lives of countless people. He commended all those who have undertaken such noble deeds.

Rajaji Utsav will be celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow. The Prime Minister stated that on this occasion, a statue of C. Rajagopalachari, the first Indian Governor-General of independent India, will replace the statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens in the Central Courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Mr. Modi hailed C. Rajagopalachari as one of the leaders who viewed power not as a position, but as a form of service. He said it was unfortunate that even after Independence, statues of British administrators were allowed to remain in Rashtrapati Bhavan, while those of India’s greatest sons were denied space. An exhibition on C. Rajagopalachari will also be held during Rajaji Utsav from 24th of February to 1st of March.

Speaking about Digital Arrest, Prime Minister Modi said, a lot of awareness was generated in society regarding Digital Arrest and Digital Fraud after he spoke about these in Mann Ki Baat. He however said that such incidents are still happening and called this unpardonable. He expressed concern that innocent people are being targeted through Digital Arrest and Financial Fraud. He cautioned listeners that criminals make fake calls, send SMS and links. Mr Modi urged everyone to remain vigilant and not fall prey to such fraudsters. He stressed that KYC or re-KYC should be done only through the bank branch, official app, and authorized medium. He asked people to not share OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account information with anyone. He also urged people to keep changing their password from time to time.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Reserve Bank of India recently organized a Financial Literacy Week on these very topics. This financial literacy campaign will continue throughout the year. Mr Modi asked people to pay heed to the Reserve Bank of India’s message and keep their KYC updated.

The Prime Minister exuded pride that farmers in India are now focusing not just on production but also on quality, value addition, and new markets. He cited the example of Hirod Patel in Odisha who began to approach farming from a new perspective. The young farmer built a strong mesh structure over his farm’s pond, and grew creeper vegetables on it. He planted bananas, guavas, and coconuts around the pond, and also started fish farming in the pond. Mr Modi said this has led to better land use, water savings, and additional income. Today, farmers from far and wide come over to see his model.

The Prime Minister spoke about a village in Kerala’s Thrissur district where 570 varieties of rice are grown in a single field. This includes local varieties, herbal varieties, and even varieties imported from other states. Mr Modi termed this as a massive campaign to preserve seed heritage. He said the results of Indian farmers’ hard work are reflected in statistics as well. Today, India has become the world’s largest rice producer. The Prime Minister remarked that producing over 150 million tons of rice is no small achievement. He said India is meeting its own needs and contributing to the global food basket as well.

Mr Modi was pleased to note that agricultural products are now reaching foreign countries more easily by air. Nanjangud bananas from Karnataka, Mysuru betel leaves, and Indi lemons were exported to the Maldives. These products are known for their taste and quality and have even received GI tag. Prime Minister emphasised that today’s farmer seeks quality, is also increasing quantity and is making his mark as well.

In this episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about a centuries old tradition called Mamangam in Tirunavaya of Kerala on the banks of Bharatappuzha River. Many people also call it the Maha Magha Festival or Kerala Kumbh. Mr Modi said that bathing in the holy river during the month of Magha and making that moment an indelible memory of life is the soul of the festival. He said that this event has not been celebrated for nearly two hundred and fifty years with the same grandeur as it used to be. Prime Minister expressed delight that this time, the Kerala Kumbh was successfully held without any major announcement.

Mr Modi opined that Maha Kumbh and Kerala Kumbh are not just festivals of bathing. He called them reminiscential awakening of memory and re-remembrance of culture. He said that the rivers may be different, but the stream of faith is the same, and this is Bharat.

The Prime Minister remembered former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary on the 24th of this month. He said he still feels the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her, during his visits to the state even today. He further stated that the mention of Jayalalithaa brings a glow to the faces of the people of Tamil Nadu. He elaborated that she made many commendable efforts for the welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters. He said she also took concrete steps to maintain law and order in the state. Mr Modi recalled that Jayalalithaa also attended two of his swearing-in ceremonies in Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012. He also recounted that she had invited him to Chennai over lunch on the occasion of Pongal and this affectionate gesture remains unforgettable for him.

On the topic of Exam Warriors, the Prime Minister hoped that students are wholeheartedly preparing for their exams and not stressing. He reminded them that their worth is not determined by their mark sheet. He expressed confidence that students will succeed in their exams and achieve new heights of success in their lives.

Mr Modi wished everyone the best for the holy month of Ramzan. He also extended his greetings to the people for the upcoming festival of Holi. He hoped that people will celebrate all festivals happily with their family and loved ones. He also reiterated the Mantra of Vocal for Local. He said buying Swadeshi helps in the campaign to make the country self-reliant.