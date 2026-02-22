India, Brazil Sign MoU to Boost Cooperation in Postal Sector

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Report

India and Brazil signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the postal sector, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral collaboration in postal services. The MoU was signed by Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of Communications of Brazil, Frederico de Siqueira Filho, during his state visit to India.

The Ministry of Communications informed that the MoU will remain in force for an initial period of five years, with provision for automatic renewal. It added that the MoU will be later implemented in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries.

The Ministry further said, the partnership will be executed through exchange visits of officials and experts, joint workshops and structured information sharing between the two sides. The MoU reflects the shared commitment of India and Brazil in modernising postal systems and leveraging their networks as financial inclusion and last-mile service delivery.