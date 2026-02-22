The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Brazil Sign MoU to Boost Cooperation in Postal Sector

Feb 22, 2026

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India, Brazil Sign MoU to Boost Cooperation in Postal Sector

Staff Report

India and Brazil signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the postal sector, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral collaboration in postal services. The MoU was signed by Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of Communications of Brazil, Frederico de Siqueira Filho, during his state visit to India.

The Ministry of Communications informed that the MoU will remain in force for an initial period of five years, with provision for automatic renewal. It added that the MoU will be later implemented in accordance with the laws and regulations of both countries.

The Ministry further said, the partnership will be executed through exchange visits of officials and experts, joint workshops and structured information sharing between the two sides. The MoU reflects the shared commitment of India and Brazil in modernising postal systems and leveraging their networks as financial inclusion and last-mile service delivery.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab: Two Policemen Found Dead Near International Border in Gurdaspur

Feb 22, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI to Hold National Round Table with State Election Commissioners

Feb 22, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Flags Off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Train in Uttar Pradesh

Feb 22, 2026

You missed

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Punjab: Two Policemen Found Dead Near International Border in Gurdaspur

22 February 2026 6:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Drug Cartel in Faridkot

22 February 2026 6:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN Books

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Releases Coffee Table Book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

22 February 2026 6:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

ECI to Hold National Round Table with State Election Commissioners

22 February 2026 6:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments