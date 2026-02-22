PM Modi Flags Off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat Train in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh this afternoon. Mr Modi also undertook Metro Ride till Meerut South Station. On the occasion, the Prime Minister dedicated to the Nation entire 82 Km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He inaugurated the remaining sections of India’s first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 Kilometres section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 Kilometres section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System. It connects major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace. Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations commissioned with this inauguration.

The Prime Minister also flagged off Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. Meerut Metro is India’s fastest metro system with maximum operational speed of around 120 kilometers per hour. It covers the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages enroute. This seamless integration of Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro on the same infrastructure ensures high-speed intercity travel and swift intra-city movement, setting a benchmark for integrated urban and regional transit in India.

Later, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around 12,930 crore rupees in Meerut. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said the projects launched today will give thrust to Viksit Uttar Pradesh, and Viksit Bharat. He stressed that, today’s programme highlights the work culture of BJP’s double engine growth. He added that his government remains committed to completing all projects in a time-bound manner.

Speaking on the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the projects launched today will greatly benefit the people of the state.