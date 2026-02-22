ECI to Hold National Round Table with State Election Commissioners

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:36 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Election Commission of India (ECI) will organise the National Round Table Conference of ECI and State Election Commissioners (SECs) on Tuesday in New Delhi. In a statement, ECI said, Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar will chair the conference. SECs along with their legal and technical experts and Chief Electoral Officers of all States and Union Territories will participate in the conference. The objective of the Conference is to foster synergies in the functioning of ECI and SECs with respect to electoral processes and logistics within their respective legal frameworks.

The commission informed that during the day-long conference, discussions will focus on sharing of technology, EVMs and Electoral Rolls, besides strengthening of electoral processes. Senior officials of the Commission will also make presentations on key technological and operational initiatives including ECINET platform. Presentations will also highlight robustness, transparency and safeguards of the Electronic Voting Machines. The commission added that the Round Table Conference is being convened after a gap of 27 years. The last such Conference was held in the year 1999.