Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Releases Coffee Table Book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan released the coffee table book titled Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Eternal Statesman in New Delhi yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice President said that the book is a fitting tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He added that the publication is not merely a collection of photographs, but a celebration of one of India’s tallest leaders, whose life and legacy continue to inspire the nation. Recalling his personal association with Mr Vajpayee, Mr Radhakrishnan said he had the privilege of serving as a Member of Lok Sabha during Vajpayee’s tenure as Prime Minister. The Vice-President also emphasised that Vajpayee’s journey from parliamentarian to Prime Minister reflected the strength of Indian democracy.

Highlighting key milestones of statesmen’s leadership, the Vice-President referred to the Pokhran nuclear tests and the visionary infrastructure initiative like Delhi Metro. He observed that Atal Bihari Vajpayee demonstrated that strength and sensitivity can go hand in hand and that he consistently upheld dialogue, democracy and development as guiding principles.