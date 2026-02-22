The Indian Awaaz

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Drug Cartel in Faridkot

Feb 22, 2026

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Backed Drug Cartel in Faridkot

Punjab Police has arrested six persons, including a serving army personnel, a dismissed cop and two women with narcotics, arms and ammunition, drug money and two high-end vehicles in Fardikot today. They were involved in a well organised trans-border Pakistan-backed international drug cartel.

They were arrested in an intelligence-led operation and a 2-month-long jail-based interception that exposed the deep-rooted linkages of the cartel. Preliminary investigation has suggested that the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who were using drones to push heroin consignments into Indian territory. Faridkot Police Chief, Dr Pragya Jain said, they have been taken on police remand for further investigation.

