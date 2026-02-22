Punjab: Two Policemen Found Dead Near International Border in Gurdaspur

Last Updated on February 22, 2026 6:46 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Two policemen were found dead with bullet injuries near the International Border (IB) in Adhian village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Sunday Morning, police official said.

According to reports, two on-duty policemen were found dead with bullet injuries near the International Border in a village in Gurdaspur. The area, part of the Dorangla sector, is frequently targeted by Pakistan-based state and non-state actors for drone crossings carrying drugs, arms, and ammunition.

Conflicting reports emerged regarding the circumstances leading to the firing, with no officer confirming the sequence of events.

The deceased have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Commando Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar. According to official sources, their bodies were discovered inside the check post earlier today.

Gurdaspur district police chief Aditya confirmed the incident, stating that all angles are being investigated. The area has been cordoned off, and technical and forensic teams are conducting a thorough probe.